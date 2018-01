MRyan Giggs arrives at Selhurst Park ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United in London, UK, Oct. 31, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/HANNAH MCKAY

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has been appointed as a new coach of the Wales national team, the Football Association of Wales announced on Monday.

Giggs, 44, signed a four-year contract to lead the team in the UEFA 2020 European Championship and the qualifying stage for the 2022 World Cup, set to be held in Qatar.