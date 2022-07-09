Elena Rybakina on Saturday rallied from a set down in the Wimbledon final to become the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam title, denying Tunisian Ons Jabeur the same honor.
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan poses with the trophy after winning the women's final match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at the Wimbledon Championships, in Wimbledon, Britain, 09 July 2022. EFE-EPA/TOLGA AKMEN EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan poses with the trophy after winning the women's final match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at the Wimbledon Championships, in Wimbledon, Britain, 09 July 2022. EFE-EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in action in the women's final match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan at the Wimbledon Championships, in Wimbledon, Britain, 09 July 2022. EFE-EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia reacts in the women's final match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan at the Wimbledon Championships, in Wimbledon, Britain, 09 July 2022. EFE-EPA/TOLGA AKMEN EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in action in the women's final match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at the Wimbledon Championships, in Wimbledon, Britain, 09 July 2022. EFE-EPA/KIERAN GALVIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY