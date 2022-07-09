Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan poses with the trophy after winning the women's final match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at the Wimbledon Championships, in Wimbledon, Britain, 09 July 2022. EFE-EPA/TOLGA AKMEN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan poses with the trophy after winning the women's final match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at the Wimbledon Championships, in Wimbledon, Britain, 09 July 2022. EFE-EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in action in the women's final match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan at the Wimbledon Championships, in Wimbledon, Britain, 09 July 2022. EFE-EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia reacts in the women's final match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan at the Wimbledon Championships, in Wimbledon, Britain, 09 July 2022. EFE-EPA/TOLGA AKMEN EDITORIAL USE ONLY