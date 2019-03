General view of participants in the summit of club coaches that play the Copa Libertadores at the headquarters of the Conmebol in Luque, PAraguay, 19 March 2019. EFE-EPA / Andres Cristaldo

The president of the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) defended here Tuesday his strategy of promoting regional competitions in the international market.

Addressing the coaches of the 32 clubs taking part in the 2019 Copa Libertadores, Alejandro Dominguez reviewed the ways he has sought to transform the tournament since taking charge of Conmebol in 2016.