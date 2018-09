Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their semifinals match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, 28 September 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Ashleigh Barty of Australia during their semi final match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, 28 September 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates after defeating Ashleigh Barty of Australia in their semi final match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, Sep. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus sealed her place in the final of the Wuhan Open after defeating Australia's Ashleigh Barty 7-6(2), 6-4 on Friday.

Barty, the last seeded player left in the draw, could not handle Sabalenka's superior firepower and aggression, as the Belarusian 20-year-old won the semi-final to advance to the biggest match of her young career.