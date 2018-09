Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic hits a return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the sixth day of the US Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York on Sep. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Belarus’ 20-year-old Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday added the Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova to the growing list of top-seeded female players to have been eliminated from the US Open.

Sabalenka, who had never gone beyond the second round of a Grand Slam tournament, defeated Kvitova 7-5, 6-1 to book her place in the US Open Round of 16.