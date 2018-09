Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in action against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, Sep. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain reacts against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, Sep. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during their match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, Sep. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro was dumped out of the Wuhan Open in the first round on Monday after suffering a 7-6, 2-6, 6-2 defeat to Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka.

The Spaniard, ranked 22nd by the WTA, was facing Sabalenka, ranked 20th in the world, for the second time this year, after her defeat to the Belarusian in the final of the Connecticut Open.