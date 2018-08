Elise Mertens of Belgium in action against Sloane Stephens of the US in their match in the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 16 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Sloane Stephens of the US in action against Elise Mertens of Belgium in their match in the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 16 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Angelique Kerber of Germany in action against Madison Keys of the US in their match in the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 16 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Madison Keys of the US in action against Angelique Kerber of Germany in their match in the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 16 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

The first quarterfinals of the 2018 Cincinnati Masters Western & Southern Open will see Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka facing the 13th seeded American Madison Keys on one hand, and Czech's Petra Kvitova encountering Belgium's 15th seeded Elise Mertens on the other.

Also joining them in the quarterfinals is Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko, who on Wednesday eliminated Spaniard Garbine Muguruza, the 2017 Wimbledon champion.