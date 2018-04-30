New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius Netherlands goes to the ground to make a play against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in late inning action of their MLB baseball game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, USA, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Scaggs delivers against the New York Yankees in early action of their MLB baseball game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, USA, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

New York Yankees outfielders Brett Gardner (L), Aaron Hicks (C) and Aaron Judge (R) celebrate the Yankees' victory over the Los Angeles Angels in their MLB baseball game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, USA, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia delivers in early action of the Yankees' against the Los Angeles Angels during their MLB baseball game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, USA, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Starting pitcher C.C. Sabathia pitched seven innings for the New York Yankees, who beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 at Angel Stadium on Sunday.

Sabathia (2-0) gave up a run, five hits and a walk with four strikeouts.