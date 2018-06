New York Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar (R) of the Dominican Republic celebrates with his teammate New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (L) of the Netherlands after he swings through for a two run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning of the MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, Jun. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (R) of Venezuela reacts after giving up a two run home run to New York Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar (not pictured) in the fourth inning of the MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, Jun. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia throws in the first inning of the MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, Jun. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

The starter C.C. Sabathia worked seven innings and first baseman Greg Bird supported him with two homers in the New York Yankees' 8-1 win over the Boston Red Sox Friday.

Sabathia (5-3) pitched seven full innings, accepted six hits, one run and retired five batters via the punch.