Sachia Vickery of USA in action against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Sachia Vickery of the United States Friday sent Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza crashing out of the second round of Indian Wells in a 2-6, 7-5 and 6-1 victory in two hours and 12 minutes.

Vickery, 22, and ranked 100 in the world won the first victory of her career against a Top 20 rival.