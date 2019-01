Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (R) and Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (C) in action during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (C) and Detroit Pistons guard Jose Calderon of Spain (R) in action during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic of Serbia (L) and Detroit Pistons guard Jose Calderon of Spain (R) reach for a loose ball during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Buddy Hield scored 18 points to lead a list of seven Sacramento players, who scored in double digits as the Kings defeated the Detroit Pistons 112-102 on Thursday night.

Willie Cauley-Stein had a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds, while Harry Giles also put up 14 points, as the Kings started fast to enjoy a 17 point lead at half time.