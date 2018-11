Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook walks on court before tip-off against the Sacramento Kings during his NBA game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (C) dunks the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of their NBA game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield of Bahamas reacts after shooting a three point shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of their NBA game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Buddy Hield scored 25 points and Marvin Bagley III posted a double-double as the Sacramento Kings survived a third quarter rally by the Oklahoma City Thunder to win 117-113 Monday night.

Bagley III’s 15 points and 13 rebounds were supplemented by Iman Shumpert’s 23 points as the Kings secured just their third win in their last seven outings.