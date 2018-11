Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (L) passes as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose (R) defends during the first half of their NBA game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (R) passes as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (L) defends during the first half of their NBA game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (C) reacts as a ball goes out of bounds as Sacramento Kings guard Iman Shumpert (L) looks on during the first half of their NBA game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

The Sacramento Kings had five players score in double digits on Friday night as they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-110.

Willie Cauley-Stein led the way for the home team with 25 points, while Buddy Hield (15 points, 10 rebounds) and De’Aaron Fox (16 points, 10 assists) each had a double-double.