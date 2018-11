Liverpool's Sadio Mane (C) attends his team's training session at Melwood training facility in Liverpool, United Kingdom, Sept. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Premier League side Liverpool and Senegalese winger Sadio Mane reached an agreement to extend Mane's contract with the Reds, Liverpool announced Friday on its official website.

The new contract is to link Mane, who landed at Anfield stadium in the summer of 2016 coming from Southampton, with Liverpool until 2023.