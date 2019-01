Pachuca's Miguel Tapias (R) fights for the ball with Queretaro's Camilo Da Silva during the 2019 Clausura tournament match played at Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca, Mexico, on Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/David Martinez Pelcastre

Pachuca's Victor Guzman (R) battles Queretaro's Marcel Ruiz for the ball during the 2019 Clausura tournament match played at Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca, Mexico, on Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/David Martinez Pelcastre

Pachuca's Victor Guzman (R) vies for the ball with Queretaro's Marcel Ruiz (L) during the 2019 Clausura tournament match played at Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca, Mexico, on Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/David Martínez Pelcastre

Chilean Angelo Sagal and Argentine Franco Jara scored a goal each, leading Pachuca to a dominating 3-0 win over Queretaro in the Liga MX's Clausura tournament.

Pachuca, managed by Spaniard Pako Ayestaran, took the field with a full head of steam on Saturday, bouncing back from an embarrassing 5-0 loss to Monterrey in the tournament debut.