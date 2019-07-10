Slovakia's Peter Sagan of Bora Hansgrohe team celebrates his win after crossing the finish line following the 5th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 175,5km between Saint Die des Vosges and Colmar, France, 10 July 2019. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Slovakia's Peter Sagan of Bora Hansgrohe team celebrates on the podium wearing the best sprinter green jersey following the 4th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 213,5km between Reims and Nancy, France, 09 July 2019. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Peter Sagan has taken stage 5 of the Tour de France on Wednesday, while Julian Alaphilippe has managed to hold onto the yellow jersey.

Wout van Aert finished the stage second, followed by Matteo Trentin.