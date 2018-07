Race leader, Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas (2-R) of Britain in action during the 13th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 169.5km between Bourg d'Oisans and Valence, France, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Race leader, Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas (L) of Britain in action during the 13th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 169.5km between Bourg d'Oisans and Valence, France, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Bora Hansgrohe team rider Peter Sagan (R) of Slovakia sprints to win the 13th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 169.5km between Bourg d'Oisans and Valence, France, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Slovakia's Peter Sagan (Bora Hansgrohe) won Friday's 13th stage of the Tour de France, while Welshman Geraint Thomas (Sky) retained the leader's yellow jersey.

Sagan came from behind in the final sprint to cross the finish line of the 169.5km (105mi) course with a time of 3 hours, 45 minutes, 55 seconds, earning his third stage win of the 2018 Tour.