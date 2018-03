The yacht Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag races during the Hong Kong Harbour in-port race, part of the of the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-2018, in Hong Kong, China, Jan. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Rescuers were searching Tuesday for Volvo Ocean Race British sailor John Fisher, 47, who fell overboard from the yacht Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, the race organizers said.

Fisher fell overboard at 13:42 GMT on Monday when the boat was sailing about 1,400 miles (2,600 kilometers) west of Cape Horn.