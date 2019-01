(L-R) New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has his pass intercepted by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc during the NFL American football NFC divisional playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

(L-R) New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill tries to out run Philadelphia Eagles middle linebacker Jordan Hicks during the NFL American football NFC divisional playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas celebrates with fans after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL American football NFC divisional playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

(L-R) New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees after Thomas scored a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL American football NFC divisional playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

The New Orleans Saints erased a 14-point deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 in the divisional round playoff game of the National Football Conference at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday.

The Saints will now face the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday after the latter defeated the Dallas Cowboys 30-22 in the first divisional playoff game on Saturday.