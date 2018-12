New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees throws a pass during the first half of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

Back-up quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will start for the New Orleans Saints against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in place of star Drew Brees.

"Just knowing that you can take that field from the start of the game, you just get the chills thinking about it. Because it's been so long," Bridgewater said.