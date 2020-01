Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), 07/01/2020.- Spanish driver Carlos Sainz (L) (Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team) in action during stage three of the Dakar Rally 2020, in Saudi Arabia, 07 January 2020. The Rally Dakar takes place in Saudi Arabia from 05 to 17 January 2020. (Bahrein, Arabia Saudita) EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), 07/01/2020.- Spanish driver Carlos Sainz (Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team) in action during stage three of the Dakar Rally 2020, in Saudi Arabia, 07 January 2020. The Rally Dakar takes place in Saudi Arabia from 05 to 17 January 2020. (Bahrein, Arabia Saudita) EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), 07/01/2020.- Vladimir Vasilyev of Russia (X-Raid G-Energy) in action during stage three of the Rally Dakar 2020 in Neom, Saudi Arabia, 07 January 2020. The Rally Dakar takes place in Saudi Arabia from 05 to 17 January 2020. (Rusia, Arabia Saudita) EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), 07/01/2020.- A general view of the giant rocks near Neom during the Dakar Rally 2020, in Saudi Arabia, 07 January 2020. The Rally Dakar takes place in Saudi Arabia from 05 to 17 January 2020. (Arabia Saudita) EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Fernando Alonso of Spain (Toyota Gazoo Racing) in action during stage three of the Rally Dakar 2020 in Neom, Saudi Arabia, 07 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Saudi driver Yazeed al Rajhi (Overdrive Toyota) in action during stage three of the Rally Dakar 2020 in Neom, Saudi Arabia, 07 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Fernando Alonso of Spain (Toyota Gazoo Racing) in action during stage three of the Rally Dakar 2020 in Neom, Saudi Arabia, 07 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Saudi driver Yasir Seaidan (L) (Race Wolrd Team) drives past Polish quad rider Pawel Otwinowski during stage three of the Rally Dakar 2020 in Neom, Saudi Arabia, 07 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), 07/01/2020.- Czech Milan Engel (Moto Racing Group) in action during stage three of the Dakar Rally 2020, in Saudi Arabia, 07 January 2020. The Rally Dakar takes place in Saudi Arabia from 05 to 17 January 2020. (Arabia Saudita) EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), 07/01/2020.- Photographers in position in the road track taking photos of Argentinian driver Orlando Terranova (X-Raid Mini Jcw Team) during stage three of the Dakar Rally 2020, in Saudi Arabia, 07 January 2020. The Rally Dakar takes place in Saudi Arabia from 05 to 17 January 2020. (Arabia Saudita) EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Spanish racing driver Carlos Sainz was the pace-setter in the general standings for the car category in the Dakar Rally on Tuesday, while Ricky Brabec of the United States led in the bikes after the third stage of the desert endurance race.

Mini's Sainz, a rally winner in 2010 and 2018, was the fastest driver of the day, covering the 426-kilometer timed route in 3 hours, 48 minutes and 1 second. EFE-EPA