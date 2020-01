Australian rider Toby Rice of Red Bull, KTM Factory Team in action during stage ten of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Haradh and Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, 15 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

French rider Alexandre Giroud drives his Quad during stage ten of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Haradh and Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, 15 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Spanish driver Fernando Alonso of the Toyota Gazoo Racing team sits in his damaged Toyota Hilux car at the end of stage ten of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Haradh and Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, 15 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

Spanish rider Barreda Bort of Monster Energy Honda Team 2020 in action during stage ten of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Haradh and Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, 15 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

Austrian rider Matthias Walkner of Red Bull, KTM Factory Team in action during stage ten of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Haradh and Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, 15 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Spain’s Mini driver Carlos Sainz Wednesday clinched the 10th stage of the 2020 Dakar Rally in cars, while Honda’s Joan Barreda won in the bike category.

It took Sainz, who leads the general rankings, two hours, 3 minutes and 43 seconds to finish stage 10, taking him a step closer to winning his third Dakar Rally. EFE-EPA