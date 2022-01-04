Carlos Sainz (Team Audi Sport) on Tuesday claimed his 40th stage victory in the third section of the Dakar Rally car race, while Nasser al-Attiyah managed to maintain the overall lead despite a disappointing result.
Qatari driver Al-Attiya Nasser and French copilot Matthieu Baumel of Toyota Gazoo Racing team in action during stage 3 of the Rally Dakar 2022 in Al Qaisumah, Saudi Arabia, 04 January 2022. EFE-EPA/YOAN VALAT
French driver Sebastien Loeb and Belgium copilot Fabian Lurquin of Bahrain Raid Xtreme team in action during stage 3 of the Rally Dakar 2022 in Saudi Arabia, 04 January 2022. EFE-EPA/YOAN VALAT
French driver Sebastien Loeb and Belgium copilot Fabian Lurquin of Bahrain Raid Xtreme team in action during stage 3 of the Rally Dakar 2022 in Al Qaisumah, Saudi Arabia, 04 January 2022. EFE-EPA/YOAN VALAT
Qatari driver Al-Attiya Nasser (L) and French copilot Matthieu Baumel (L) of Toyota Gazoo Racing team overtake French driver Sebastien Loeb (R) and Belgium copilot Fabian Lurquin (R) of Bahrain Raid Xtreme team during the stage 3 of the Rally Dakar 2022 in al-Qaisumah, Saudi Arabia, 04 January 2022. EFE-EPA/YOAN VALAT
Carlos Sainz (Team Audi Sport) on Tuesday claimed his 40th stage victory in the third section of the Dakar Rally car race, while Nasser al-Attiyah managed to maintain the overall lead despite a disappointing result.