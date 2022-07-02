Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the qualifying session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Britain at the Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain, 02 July 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari reacts after taking the pole position following the qualifying session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Britain at the Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain, 02 July 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing in action during the qualifying session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Britain at the Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain, 02 July 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA