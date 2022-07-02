Carlos Sainz on Saturday claimed his maiden Formula One career pole position at the Silverstone circuit ahead of the British Grand Prix.
Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the qualifying session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Britain at the Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain, 02 July 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari reacts after taking the pole position following the qualifying session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Britain at the Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain, 02 July 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing in action during the qualifying session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Britain at the Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain, 02 July 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing returns to the pit during the qualifying session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Britain at the Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain, 02 July 2022. EFE/EPA/MATT DUNHAM / POOL