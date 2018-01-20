Qatar's Nasser Al Attiyah of Toyota competes during the 13th stage of the 2018 Rally Dakar, between San Juan and Cordoba, in Argentina, 19 January 2018. EPA-EFE/NICOLAS AGUILERA

French driver Stephane Peterhansel of Peugeot competes during the 13th stage of the 2018 Rally Dakar, between San Juan and Cordoba, in Argentina, 19 January 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz of Peugeot competes during the 13th stage of the 2018 Rally Dakar, between San Juan and Cordoba, in Argentina, 19 January 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Spain's Carlos Sainz (Peugeot) increased his overall lead in the thirteenth and penultimate stage of the Dakar Rally on Friday, after Frenchman Stephane Peterhansel (also Peugeot) crashed at the 78 km mark, dashing his hopes for a podium place.

The stage, between San Juan and Cordoba, Argentina, was the second longest stage of this Dakar with 929 km, of which 369 were timed, and was won by Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota), who is now second in the general classification, 46 minutes behind Sainz.