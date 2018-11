Spanish driver Carlos Sainz, of Renault, grants an interview to EFE, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Nov. 7, 2018. Sainz will compete in the Brazil Formula One Great Prize next Saunday at the Interlagos racetrack. EPA/EFE/Fernando Bizerra

Sao Paulo, Nov. 7, 2018: Winning the Formula 1 driver's championship "is a distant dream" for anyone who doesn't drive for Ferrari or Mercedes, Spain's Carlos Sainz Jr. said here Wednesday ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix. EPA/EFE/Fernando Bizerra

"Right now the dream of winning a world title is far away. I think that if you are not in Ferrari or Mercedes, winning the world title is a bit difficult," he told EFE.