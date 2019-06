Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of McLaren sits in his car during the first practice session of the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, June 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

McLaren’s Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz holds the seventh spot in the drivers’ standings and although he is the best placed following the major three teams, he said that his team does just settle for its position.

During an interview with Efe at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring circuit, venue of the Austrian GP, the Spanish driver explained how he approaches such a complicated race and his feelings about his new team and teammate, Briton Lando Norris.