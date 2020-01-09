Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), 09/01/2020.- A Saudi looks at a car racing the stage five of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Al Ula and Al Hai in Saudi Arabia, 09 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), 09/01/2020.- Russian driver Dmitry Sotnikov, co-driver Ruslan Akhmadeev and Mechanic Ilgiz Akhmetzianov (Kamaz-Master) in their truck during the stage five of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Al Ula and Al Hai in Saudi Arabia, 09 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

- (Saudi Arabia), 09/01/2020.- Australian Toby Price (Red Bull, KTM Factory Team) in action during stage five of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Al Ula and Al Hai in Saudi Arabia, 09 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz (Mini) on Thursday claimed the fifth stage of the car race of Dakar Rally, while Australia’s Toby Price (KTM) was the fastest on a bike.

Sainz covered the 5th stage in just three hours, 52 minutes and one second.