Spanish Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz (McLaren) answers a question during an interview with Efe in Sao Paulo on Wednesday, Nov. 13. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz (McLaren) told Efe here Wednesday that while a podium finish is a remote possibility for him under the existing arrangements in Formula 1, the sweeping changes set for 2021 could create new opportunities for teams outside the dominant trio of Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull.

"At this moment, in the current Formula 1, a podium is something to dream about, it's extremely difficult," he said in Sao Paulo ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix.