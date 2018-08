Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of McLaren (L) and countryman and colleague Carlos Sainz of Renault (R) during a press conference at the Spa-Francorchamps race track near Francorchamps, Belgium, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Spanish Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz (Renault) said Thursday that he is very happy after signing to race for McLaren starting from the 2019 season.

McLaren announced Aug. 16 that Sainz signed a long-term contract with the team and would fill the spot of countryman Fernando Alonso, a two-time world champion, who has no plans to race in F1 next season.