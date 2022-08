Max Verstappen (Red Bull) in action during qualifiers for the Formula One Grand Prix of Belgium at the Spa-Francorchamps track in Stavelot, Belgium, on 27 August 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) in action during qualifiers for the Formula One Grand Prix of Belgium at the Spa-Francorchamps track in Stavelot, Belgium, on 27 August 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Supporters cheer during qualifiers for the Formula One Grand Prix of Belgium at the Spa-Francorchamps track in Stavelot, Belgium, on 27 August 2022. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Spaniard Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) will start the Formula One Grand Prix of Belgium from pole thanks to a grid penalty that dropped reigning champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull) down to P15 despite the Dutchman's dominant performance in Saturday's qualifying session at Spa-Francorchamps.

In fact, seven drivers were affected by penalties and the starting grid for Sunday's race diverges significantly from the results of the qualifiers.