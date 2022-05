Estonia's Kaia Kanepi in action against Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza in their first-round French Open match in Paris on May 22, 2022. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza in action against Estonia's Kaia Kanepi in their first-round French Open match in Paris on May 22, 2022. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza in action against Estonia's Kaia Kanepi in their first-round French Open match in Paris on May 22, 2022. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Maria Sakkari on Sunday booked a place in the French Open second round, while her fellow top-10 seeded Garbiñe Muguruza and Ons Jabeur did not make the cut.

The Greek, the fourth seed, needed about 90 minutes to defeat France's Clara Burel 6-2, 6-3 to take the first step towards equaling her best Grand Slam run, which came a year ago in Paris when she reached the semifinal round.