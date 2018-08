Maria Sakkari of Greece in action against Venus Williams of the United States during their quarter-final match on Aug. 3, 2018, at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California, USA, 03 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Maria Sakkari pulled off an upset in the quarter-finals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, a hard-court event in northern California, defeating third-seeded American Venus Williams 6-4, 7-6 (7-2).

The 23-year-old Greek player, who is still seeking her maiden WTA title, got her first win over the elder Williams sister in three matches.