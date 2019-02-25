A part of the underwater wreckage of the Piper Malibu aircraft that the late former Nantes player Emiliano Sala was travelling on when the plane crashed over the English Channel, United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/Air Accidents Investigation Branch HANDOUT

The aircraft with registration number N264DB that was carrying on board late former Nantes player Emiliano Sala when it crashed over the English Channel, United Kingdom, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/Air Accidents Investigation Branch HANDOUT

A part of the underwater wreckage of the Piper Malibu aircraft that the late former Nantes player Emiliano Sala was travelling on when the plane crashed over the English Channel, United Kingdom. EPA-EFE/Air Accidents Investigation Branch HANDOUT

The United Kingdom's government agency investigating a plane crash in the English Channel that killed Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala on Monday said it would be scrutinizing whether pilot David Ibbotson, who was still missing, held the correct license to carry out the journey.

The body of 28-year-old Sala was earlier this month pulled from the wreckage of the Piper PA-46 Malibu light aircraft, which crashed on Jan. 21 just north of the Channel Island of Guernsey as it made it way from Nantes to Cardiff, but Ibbotson, 59, has still not been found. The search operation has since been called off.