FC Nantes supporters display a banner in tribute for Argentinian soccer player Emiliano Sala ahead of the French League 1 soccer match between Nantes and Saint Etienne at the La Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, France, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/EDWARD BOONE

Relatives and friends of late Argentinian soccer player Emiliano Sala carry a coffin with his remains during his funeral at the headquarter of Club San Martin in Progreso, Santa Fe province, Argentina, Feb. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JAVIER ESCOBAR

Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala had been exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide before he died in a plane crash over the English Channel, according to a report by the British Air Accidents Investigation Branch published on Wednesday.

“Toxicology tests found that the passenger (Sala) had a high saturation level of COHb (the combination product of carbon monoxide and haemoglobin),” AAIB said.