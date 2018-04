Liverpool'Äôs Mohamed Salah reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Stoke City FC held at the Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's manager Juergen Klopp reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Stoke City FC held at the Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Stoke City's Mame Biram Diouf reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Stoke City FC held at the Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Stoke City manager Paul Lambert reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Stoke City FC held at the Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

With thoughts firmly on the upcoming Champions League semifinal leg away to Roma, Liverpool settled for a goalless draw against struggling Stoke in the Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds' Egypt international Mohamed Salah was on goal in the fifth minute of the match in what looked to be a predictable opener for the fan favorite but his chip over Stoke's goalkeeper Jack Butland crept so close passed the wrong side of the post that the crowd began to cheer before reality set in.