Watford's Christian Kabasele (L) in action with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Watford held at the Anfield in Wolverhampton, Britain, 14 December 2019. (Reino Unido, Basilea) EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Watford held at the Anfield in Wolverhampton, Britain, 14 December 2019. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Watford held at the Anfield in Wolverhampton, Britain, 14 December 2019. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

A Mohamed Salah brace at home to Watford extended Liverpool's winning streak in the English Premier League on Saturday.

It means Liverpool have not dropped a point in the Premier League since later October, when they drew against Manchester United, and keeps them top of the league, 11 points above second-place Leicester City and 17 above Manchester City, who both have a game in hand. EFE-EPA