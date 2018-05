Liverpool Mohamed Salah arrive in a hotel in Kiev, Ukraine, 24 May 2018. Real Madrid will face Liverpool FC in the UEFA Champions League final at the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev on May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Uruguay's national soccer team player Diego Laxalt delivers a press conference after the second day of training for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup, in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Salah is less effective playing with his back to the goal, Uruguayan says

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, the Premier League Player of the Season for 2017-2018, can be contained if the opponent is able to make him play with his back to the goal, Uruguayan international and Genoa midfielder Diego Laxalt said here Thursday.

Laxalt has competed against Salah, a former player for AS Roma who now stars for Liverpool, on several occasions.