Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (2nd L) shows his delight on the final whistle during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton Hove Albion and Liverpool at the Amex Stadium in Brighton, United Kingdom, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAMES BOARDMAN

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton Hove Albion and Liverpool at the Amex Stadium in Brighton, United Kingdom, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAMES BOARDMAN

A second-half penalty kick successfully converted by Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah on Saturday led Liverpool to defeat home side Brighton & Hove Albion to extend its Premier League lead.

Liverpool returned to its winning ways after losing its previous two games: 2-1 against Manchester City in the league and then to the Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round.