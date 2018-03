Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum (L) vies for the ball with Crystal Palace's Wilfred Saha (R) during their Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London, Britain, Mar. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gerry Penny

Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic (hidden) scores their first goal against Liverpool during their Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London, Britain, Mar. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gerry Penny

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their second and winning goal against Crystal Palace during their Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London, Britain, Mar. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gerry Penny

A late goal from Mohamed Salah sealed Liverpool's come-from-behind victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday in Premier League action, temporarily holding the second spot in the league table.

With the win, Liverpool practically secured a berth in the UEFA Champions League next season, as they reached their 66th point, one more than third-placed Manchester United and 10 ahead of Chelsea, which is in fifth.