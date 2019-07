Senegal's Sadio Mane (L) in action against Algeria's Sofiane Feghouli (R) during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) group C soccer match against Algeria at "30 June" Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, June 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KHALED ELFIQI

Egypt's Mohamed Salah scores during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group A soccer match against Uganda at Cairo Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KHALED ELFIQI

There will be tough encounters in the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where stars like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez and Alex Iwobi will play leading roles.

After a poor group-stage, in which none of the big teams have fallen, the last-16 draw will be theoretically easy with Morocco and Senegal the favorites to win this year's title but there are some crucial clashes left to be played.