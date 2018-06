Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) receives medical assistance before being substituted during the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC at the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Egypt coach Hector Cuper announced Monday the final list of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, in which Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is included despite his injury in the Champions League final.

Salah, 25, sustained a left shoulder injury against Real Madrid on May 26, but his recovery is not expected to take more than three weeks, according to the Egyptian national team's doctor, Mohamed Abul Ela.