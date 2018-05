Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (front) reacts as he leaves the pitch after being injured during the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC at the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE file/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Liverpool and its Egyptian talisman, Mohamed Salah, on Sunday showed faith that he will take part in the upcoming FIFA World Cup after sustaining a shoulder injury during his team's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champion League final.

The injury occurred when Salah, who scored 44 goals across all competitions for Liverpool during the season, got tangled up with Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos in the 25th minute of the match at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev.