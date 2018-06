A handout photo made available by the Egyptian Presidency shows Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) shaking hands with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah (L) and members of the Egyptian national soccer team at the Ittihadiya presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt on June 9, 2018, before the team heads to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. EPA-EFE/EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY HANDOUT

Egypt's president on Saturday received superstar forward Mohamed Salah and the other members of the national squad and its coaching staff before they head to Russia for the World Cup.

In a statement, the spokesman for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said the head of state expressed concerned about the shoulder injury Salah sustained in the Champions League final on May 26.