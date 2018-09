The FIFA/FIFPro World XI Team 2015 with Brazil's Thiago Silva, Croatia's Luka Modric, Brazil's Marcelo, France's Paul Pogba, Spain's Sergio Ramos, Brazil's Neymar, Brazil's Dani Alves, Argentina's Lionel Messi, Spain's Andres Iniesta and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, from left, poses with their trophies during the FIFA Ballon d'Or awarding ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich, Switzerland, on Jan. 11, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/VALERIANO DI DOMENICO

FIFA released the list of 55 nominees for the FIFA FIFPRO World 11 2018 dream-team squad on Monday, including Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, former Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo (now with Juventus) and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi.

FIFA polled 25,000 soccer players from 65 countries to vote for the best players of the 2017/2018 season, creating Monday's list of five goalkeepers, 20 defenders, 15 midfielders and 15 forwards.