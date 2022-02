Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp (R) congratulates defender Virgil van Dijk after the victory over Leeds United in Wednesday's Premier League match in Liverpool, England, on 23 February 2022. EFE/EPA/Tim Keeton EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Liverpool's Sadio Mane (C) celebrates after scoring against Leeds United during Wednesday's Premier League match in Liverpool, England, on 23 February 2022.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action against Leeds United during Wednesday's Premier League match in Liverpool, England, on 23 February 2022.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane each had a brace Wednesday as Liverpool routed Leeds United 6-0 to put pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

With a sixth straight victory, the Reds improved to 60 points, just 3 behind the reigning champions. Leeds, 15th in the table on 23 points, remain perilously close to the drop zone.