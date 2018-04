Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between Manchester City and FC Liverpool in Manchester, Britain, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE file/Nigel Roddis

Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah made history on Friday as he became the first-ever person to win the Premier League Player of the Month award for the third time in the same season.

Salah, 25, was chosen for the award in November, February and March.