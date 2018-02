Joaquim Salarich of Spain reacts during the second run of the Men's Slalom race at the 2017 FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Feb 19, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/VASSIL DONEV

Spain alpine skier Joaquim Salarich on Tuesday got the green light to compete for his national team in the slalom race at the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, after Spain acquired an additional spot in alpine skiing.

This is to be Salarich's Olympic Winter Games debut, bringing the number of Spanish athletes to 13, according to the Royal Spanish Winter Sports Federation (RFEDI).