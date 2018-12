Mario Salas coaching Universidad católica May 17, 2017 in a match between Universidad Catolica and Atletico Paranaense from Brazil at the San Carlos de Apoquindo in Santiago de Chile, Chile. EPA-EFE FILE/Elvis González

Mario Salas said here Thursday he is living out a dream after being selected as the new manager of Chilean club Colo Colo, the Andean nation's most popular and successful club.

Salas said during his official presentation at Estadio Monumental in Santiago that it was a special moment to walk on the club's field in the morning, enter the locker room and see his name on the head coach's chair.