Frankfurt's Carlos Salcedo (C) is helped off the pitch after being injured during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and SV Werder Bremen in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 01 September 2018. EFE/EPA/ARMANDO BABANI CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Eintracht Frankfurt defender Carlos Salcedo and Monterrey winger Rodolfo Pizarro will be out with injuries for the friendlies the Mexican national team will play against Uruguay and the US, the Mexican National Soccer Federation said.

In a statement released on Saturday, the federation said that the two players suffered ankle injuries and that Pizarro will be replaced on the roster by Hugo Ayala, but nobody has been brought in to sub for Salcedo.